Investigators are asking the community's assistance related to a Sunday morning fire in Sterling that started with explosions in a car next to a home.
Crews were called to Whittingham Circle in the Algonkian/Countryside area just after 4 a.m. for a car on fire next to a home. Firefighters arrived to find flames spreading to the front of the home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which left about $100,000 to both the house and the car, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The residents were home at the time and woke up to the sound of explosions coming from the vehicle. There were no injuries.
What caused the explosions and fire remain under investigation.
Neighbors in the area, specifically Whittingham Circle, Harrow Court, Thales Way, Byron Court, Teasdale Court, Rutledge Court, and Griswold Court, are asked to review home security camera footage from Sunday morning and report any unusual activity to the fire marshal's office. Information related to this incident should be directed to Investigator Boehret at 571-233-0186 or Capt. Herndon at 571-233-1010.
