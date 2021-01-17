Fairfax County fire investigators are trying to identify skateboarders seen on surveillance video before a Dec. 19 fire that left $11,000 damage to an office parking garage.
Fire crews were called to the 9300 block of Lee Highway in Fairfax just before 1 a.m. and arrived to find the contents of a storage room on fire. The storage room is located in the lower level of a parking garage for office buildings 9300 and 9302 Lee Highway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which left behind about $11,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three "persons of interest" who may have information on the fire, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release. One person was seen skateboarding in the garage from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. Two other individuals were seen skateboarding and hanging around a bench in the garage from approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 to 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 19.
The first person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″, with a thin build and shoulder-length black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, tan shoes. The second person is a white male, approximately 6’3″, with a medium build. He appears to walk with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, plaid flannel jacket over a white shirt, and tan pants. The third person of interest is a white male, approximately 6’0″, with a thin build and black hair that may have been in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a light and dark grey baja style hoodie, blue jacket, light grey pants, and white sneakers
During the same evening, two motorcycles in the parking garage were pushed over, which damaged a car. Fire Investigators are interested in information regarding the motorcycles, any other vehicles that may have been damaged, and anyone who may have found their property missing around that time frame. Any related information may assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Fire Investigation Section at (571) 221-1031 or Michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov. Your tips can remain anonymous!
