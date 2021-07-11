Stafford County sheriff's deputies arrested a Fredericksburg man last week after they say he stole beer by concealing the cans in his pants.
On Tuesday at 3:51 a.m., Deputy A.G. Booth responded to the Commerce Parkway 7-Eleven for a theft. The employee reported the suspect opened the beer cooler and removed two cans of beer from a six-pack before putting them inside his pants. The suspect then left without paying for the items, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputy M.A. Holub was in the area and saw a man stumbling and leaving a trail of beer cans through the parking lot of the Wawa at 830 Warrenton Road, the release said.
He also appeared to match the description of the larceny suspect. Deputy Holub stopped and identified the man. Deputy Booth then arrived and "noticed a distinct bulge in the shape of a beer can" near the ankle of man's pants. Further investigation confirmed he was the suspect in the 7-Eleven theft and an additional theft of beer and snacks from the Wawa.
The man was charged with two counts of larceny and ordered held without bond by the magistrate. He was also served a CAPIAS warrant for violation of bond conditions for an unrelated case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.