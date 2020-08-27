Energix Renewable Energies Ltd., one of Israel’s largest renewable energy companies, will invest $1.1 million to establish its U.S. subsidiary headquarters in Arlington, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 33 jobs. Northam met with Energix executives in Israel during an international trade and marketing mission in November.
Energix’s U.S. headquarters will be at 2311 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, a building owned by a fellow subsidiary of Energix parent company Alony-Hetz. In Virginia, Energix has three projects in commercial operation that represent approximately $130 million in investment, six projects ready for construction, and more in development. The company also has projects in development in Arizona and West Virginia. Energix plans to begin construction of its next six projects with an estimated additional investment of $200 million this year.
“Virginia’s competitive advantages continue to attract international companies seeking to establish their U.S. headquarters, and we are pleased to welcome Energix to Arlington County,” Northam said. “Energix has an impressive portfolio of projects in the United States, and we are confident that the company will contribute to our Clean Energy Virginia initiative to create good-paying jobs and drive new investment in this burgeoning industry.”
Founded in 2009 as part of Alony-Hetz Properties and Investments group, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd., is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and owns a portfolio of more than one gigawatt of projects in various stages of initiation and development, 417 megawatts under construction or ready for construction, and 361 megawatts in commercial operation. The company has a market value of more than $2 billion.
Energix CEO Asa Levinger cited Virgina's support for the renewable energy industry and noted that the company's discussions with the state date to 2016, when Terry McAuliffe was governor.
"I applaud Governor Northam for his leadership in renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions," Levinger said. "Despite these unprecedented times, Energix just completed its first three projects with a total investment of approximately $130 million and is committed to expanding its operations in the commonwealth. We look forward to providing sustainable, low-cost energy to a growing number of households throughout Virginia.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Virginia-Israel Advisory Board and Arlington County Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).
Libby Garvey, chair of the Arlington County Board, welcomed Energix to the Arlington business community. “The company’s decision to locate its U.S. headquarters here shows international awareness of our commitment not just to the clean energy sector, but also to our investment in a global, diversified economic base. We look forward to working with Energix as it grows its U.S. presence here in Arlington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.