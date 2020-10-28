The pandemic isn't going to stop Halloween in Northern Virginia. With the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health warning that traditional activities like trick-or-treating are high-risk this year, people are getting creative.
Most jurisdictions across the area don't regulate Halloween or trick-or-treat times, but local officials are asking people to follow CDC recommendations for staying safe. Candy chutes, Halloween-style "Easter" egg hunts, hot cocoa bars, neighborhood costume parades, pizza and Netflix, and backyard fire pits are all on the list for many who have decided to forego the usual activities.
Those who are giving out candy are finding inventive ways to stay socially distanced.
"We're passing out candy. We ... plan to either put them out on a table or use the grab stick to hand them out," reader Jennifer Walker said in response to a query on InsideNoVa's Facebook page.
"We will deliver candy through a 5’ chute to keep distanced from anyone who comes by our house," said reader Emilie Shumate.
Some Northern Virginians said they plan to hand out candy as usual this year, but they're worried the pandemic will scare away trick-or-treaters.
"I plan to sit outside with candy for kids," said Caroline Peterson. "Question is, will they come?"
"We are staying home this year," said Ashley Miller. "Not because we are afraid to go out because of the virus, but we are afraid of going out and not enough people participating and it being a waste of time."
According to a recent National Retail Federation’s survey, more than 148 million U.S. adults plan to participate in Halloween-related activities. Among those celebrants, safe at-home activities ranked highest: 53 percent plan to decorate their homes, 46 percent plan to carve a pumpkin and 18 percent will dress up their pet.
Americans are expected to spend more than $8 billion on Halloween costumes, decorations and treats, the retail federation says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.