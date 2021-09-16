It’s Baaaaack! The Haunt returns to Workhouse Arts Center

As each night falls at the end of the harvest season, a foggy mist fills the air, bringing with it the glowing lights of a mysterious carnival that beckons to the innocent: “Join us…” The locals know to stay away, as legends tell of an enigmatic figure that dwells within, known only by the name, “Twitchy.” Will you heed their warning, or is the lure of the carnival too enticing…?
With that introduction, The Workhouse Haunt is returning this fall with “The Collection,” an outdoor haunted attraction that will open on Oct. 3 and continue through Halloween.
The Haunt is held at the Workhouse Arts Center, a nonprofit community arts center in Lorton.
The Haunt has become a Northern Virginia tradition and serves as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts Program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical talents.
This year’s Workhouse Haunt immerses guests in a highly-themed walk-through experience, as creepy characters deliver contactless scares in multiple scenes, the center said in a news release. Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods, where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights.
All staff, actors, stage technicians, other contractors and volunteers associated with this year’s production of the Workhouse Haunt will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test before each weekend’s performances. Guests will be asked to wear a mask while on campus.
“It was important for us to create an experience that was both highly entertaining and safe for all attendees and participants,” said Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. “Workhouse’s overall focus is to provide a safe and fun environment for everyone.”
Set on the grounds of the former District of Columbia’s correctional facility, the Workhouse campus provides an extra eerie setting for this Halloween attraction.
“As the performing arts environment is coming back across our region and the nation, the Workhouse is truly pleased to provide an artistic outlet for our young actors, set designers, stage technicians, and volunteers alike to participate safely in creating this incredible production,” said Joseph Wallen, director of performing arts at the Workhouse.
The event is recommended for guests age 13 and older. Because the outdoor event includes paved and unpaved surfaces, guests are urged to wear appropriate footwear. Tickets are being sold by timed entry, and advance purchase is recommended. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the Haunt Bar, near the check-in area in the campus quad.
Caroline Blanco, chair of the Workhouse board of directors and co-chair of the Workhouse Haunt design team, said the outdoor walk-through setting will allow visitors to enjoy the Halloween season despite COVID-19. “Recognizing the challenges presented by the pandemic, we have created a haunted attraction that is not only safe, but also – terrifying.”
