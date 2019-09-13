We don’t mean to alarm anyone, but it's Friday the 13th -- and there’s a full harvest moon tonight.
The first full moon of September just happens to fall right about midnight on what some consider among the unluckiest of days this year.
Let’s take a look at these two superstitions before they collide and bring us calamity, shall we?
Why is Friday the 13th so feared? It’s likely a combination of things, according to History.com. Since ancient times, the number 13 has been considered unlucky, perhaps because we humans like an even dozen.
“ … The number 12 traditionally signifies completeness: There are 12 signs of the zodiac, 12 months of the year, 12 hours on the clock and 12 tribes of Israel, among other famous dozens. Anywhere outside a bakery, then, 13 is considered a transgression of this rule,” History.com says.
Then, harking back to the Bible, Friday was the day Eve offered Adam the forbidden apple, and the day Christ was crucified. Put the two together and you’ve got a pretty unlucky day.
As for that bad moon rising, there may be some truth behind the age-old belief that madness abounds during a full moon. Where do you think the word ‘lunatic” came from?
While NASA calls the full moon “a scapegoat for our darker nature,” there may be some truth to it. A study by the University of Washington found assaults and crime do rise during along with a full moon.
So cross your fingers, don’t let any black cats cross your path and try to enjoy this Friday the 13th with a twist.
