It’s ‘Nutcracker’ Time: Manassas Ballet Theatre presents annual production

The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present its annual performances of “The Nutcracker” starting Friday, Dec. 16, and running through Dec. 23.
The ballet will perform along with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
The Manassas Ballet Theatre has spent months preparing for the performances before taking the Hylton’s large Merchant Stage to tell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince.
Auditions for the children’s roles took place in June, and the dancers have put in hundreds of hours of rehearsal since. Performers range from ages 6 to 49, and all cast and crew have been preparing tirelessly for the upcoming shows.
“The most difficult aspect of rehearsal is really making sure communication has happened between the choreographers and director and the dancer to make sure they understand what their role is,” said Amy Wolfe, the ballet’s artistic director.
This will be the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the theater will allow full capacity for all of its shows, and an additional show was added to the schedule because of demand for tickets.
The ballet’s opening night of “The Nutcracker” will be the troupe’s 12th annual salute to the military. The tradition began in 2011 as a tribute to Mark and Amy Wolfe’s son, Colin, who was killed while serving in Iraq.
Every year, a local active or retired service member is honored at a ceremony during the performance. This year’s honoree is Col. Ulysses White, who has been an active volunteer in the Manassas community after a 30-year career in the Army. There will be a color guard with a bagpiper, and the orchestra will perform the national and military anthems to pay tribute to the U.S. armed forces.
All active-duty military, veterans and first responders are invited to attend at no charge, with accompanying tickets offered at 20% off. Tickets are available on the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s website, and video streaming of the show will begin Dec. 24.
