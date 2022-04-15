An IT specialist at John Jenkins Elementary School outside Dale City has been charged with sexually assaulting four 8-year-old girls at the school, police say.
On April 6, detectives and Child Protective Services launched an investigation into the assaults at the school on Prince William Parkway after the victims reported the incidents to a teacher.
Between March and April, school information technology specialist Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of Burke "inappropriately touched four 8-year-old girls in his office," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The victims reported the encounters to a teacher who then informed school administration and the authorities, Perok said.
The employee was removed from the school and away from contact with children as the investigation was conducted.
On Friday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the Skocik, who turned himself in, Perok said. He is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Anyone with information to report regarding the investigation is asked to contact police.
Hey look! It’s Paul Benedict Arnold
Formerly a special education assistant in FCPS, need to investigate his role there as well. Degenerate loser, how low can you get.
