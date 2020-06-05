At the end of the week, we've all earned a treat. Fortunately, National Doughnut Day falls on Friday, June 5.
Celebrated the first Friday in June, Doughnut Day started in 1938 to honor the work of the Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls.” They served free coffee and doughnuts to soldiers along the front lines during World War I and World War II.
Several area doughnut shops will be celebrating with freebies and special treats.
Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut to every customer all weekend.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has been offering a free doughnut all week long. Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary.
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.