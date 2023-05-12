It’s official. Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to a group that includes Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion.
In a statement Friday, both sides confirmed they have reached “an agreement in principle."
The new ownership is led by Josh Harris, managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers. The purchase is the largest for a North American professional sports franchise, surpassing the $4.55 billion Walmart heir Robert Walton paid for the Denver Broncos last year, the Associated Press reported.
"The sale is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions," the AP wrote.
Dan Snyder has been under fire over allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace issues, as well as diminishing attendance at Commanders' home games. The team was fined $10 million by the NFL last year, and Snyder's wife, Tanya, took over some of the day-to-day operations.
The issues swirling around Snyder led the Virginia legislature to punt on plans to help the team build a new stadium in the state, even after the team obtained options for nearly 200 acres in the Woodbridge area along Interstate 95.
(1) comment
Ding dong the wicked witch is dead…..
