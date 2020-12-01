Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams was officially appointed Tuesday to serve as the superintendent of the Clear Creek Independent School District in the Houston area.
The appointment followed the naming of Dr. Williams as the sole finalist for the position of Texas district's superintendent on Nov. 9. In compliance with Texas law, the the district's Board of Trustees waited 21 days from making the sole finalist announcement to making the appointment official.
Dr. Williams starts his tenure in Texas this January. His last day as Loudoun County schools superintendent will be Jan. 6.
“It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools,” Williams said in a statement. “Every day our teachers and all LCPS team members show their dedication to providing personalized, engaging learning experiences for every child. The success of LCPS is supported by the extent to which our parents and the broader community value pre-K through grade 12 education.”
The Loudoun County School Board thanked Dr. Williams for his more than six years of service to LCPS.
“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” Brenda Sheridan, Chair of the Loudoun County School Board, said in the statement. “He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students.”
The School Board plans to announce it's selection of an interim superintendent in December. The interim superintendent will lead the school division until a permanent superintendent is hired by the board in the coming months.
