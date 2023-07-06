The family behind the J.E. Rice Co. hardware store, a longtime staple in the Manassas community, recently sold the business to a fellow Prince William tool shop-owning family after nearly a century of ownership.
The business, run by brothers Steve, Jamie and Chase Rice, was sold to legacy hardware store owners Amy Pitkin-Monroe and Sarah Pitkin. They’re the daughters of Tom Pitkin, who opened Pitkin’s Hardware in Dale City in 1978, and they own a few other stores in the area, according to the Prince William County Historical Society.
The Pitkins took control of the J.E. Rice store July 1 and rebranded it Rice Ace Hardware. It will remain open for longer hours than under the Rice family’s ownership.
In a video posted to the store’s Facebook Page in late June, Jamie Rice celebrated the sale as beneficial to both his family and the community.
“It’s going to be a good thing,” he said. “It’s going to be a good thing for the community. It’s going to be a good thing for the shopping center. [The Pitkins are] very active in the community. They’re a proven commodity with all their existing stores … it’s going to be win-win.”
He and his brothers decided to hang up their hammers after years of leadership.
“For us – it’s time,” Jamie Rice said. “We could make it go a little bit longer, but we’ve been working with our hearts more than our heads for quite some time now, and it’s time to hand over the reins. The hardest thing is, again, saying goodbye to what has been an intimate relationship with the community.”
Jamie Rice said he regrets such a sudden departure, but noted they couldn’t notify the community sooner because they were under a non-disclosure agreement as the sale was pending.
J.E. Rice, located on Mathis Avenue near the intersection of Sudley and Centreville roads, was founded by the brothers’ grandfather, James “Pappy” Rice, in post-depression 1936.
“My grandfather had a very simple business model: Make the customer happy, whatever it took,” Jamie Rice said in the video. “If there’s such a thing as a people-pleasing gene, he had it, and I’d like to think the apples didn’t fall too far from the tree. He set the bar awful high.”
Jamie Rice said his father took over business from their grandfather, making he and his brothers third-generation owners of a shop that became a community gathering place where customers sometimes came by just to hang out and chat.
“We can’t thank the entire community enough for making J.E. Rices a favorite stop of theirs,” Rice said. “And obviously I’ve said it a million times: It takes two to tango, and you guys have given us everything over the years, and we’ve tried to give you back everything you’ve given us, so that’s what a community is all about.”
