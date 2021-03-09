Northern Virginia attorney Jack White on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for attorney general, becoming a late entrant into the field.

White has been a preacher, attended the U.S. Military Academy and served as an Airborne-Air Assault Armor Officer in the Army, according to a release from his campaign. His career then took him into studying the law, where he clerked for conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

As a lawyer, White is currently representing a Virginia family taking on Arlington County Public Schools to reopen to in-person education. He has also represented congregants fighting for their right to be in church during the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year, he was appointed by the Trump Administration to review the issue of sexual assault in the military.

“The people of Virginia deserve an attorney general with the experience needed to protect your rights and the skills needed to beat the federal government in court,” White said.

In his announcement and a campaign video, White was highly critical of incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat seeking a third term in the office.

“Virginia is being ill-served by our current lawyer, Mark Herring," White said. "He has put his politics ahead of supporting our police, your right to self-defense, your religious liberty and your kids when he doesn’t fight to get our schools open. What Virginia needs is new representation."

White faces three other announced candidates for the Republican nomination, including Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares, who is generally considered the front-runner. Republicans plan to select their statewide nominees for the November election in a convention this summer, but details have not been determined.

Herring is facing a spirited challenge for the Democratic nomination from Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk. Jones was endorsed last week by Gov. Ralph Northam. Democrats have scheduled a June primary to select their nominees.