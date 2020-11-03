Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell won a second term in the post Tuesday night, holding off a challenge from independent former council person Michael Carrera by about 400 votes.

Rishell, a Democrat, will serve a second term overseeing the construction of a new $30 million city hall and library building at the core of a downtown development expected to bring over 300 townhomes and an entertainment venue to the struggling City Center area.

With all four of the city's precincts reporting, the vote count was as follows:

Rishell, 3,063 votes, or 53.3%

Carerra, 2,655 votes, or 46.2%

Incumbent councilman Donald E. Shuemaker Jr. lost his bid for re-election, based on preliminary results. Shuemaker finished behind Darryl G. Moore, Yesenia E."Yesy" Amaya, and Laura H. Hampton in the race for three council seats. Two other council incumbents did not seek re-election.

Rishell was first elected to the city council in 2012 and said during this year's campaign that she was proud of the way she’d helped the city dig it out of a desperate financial situation created before she took office. After incurring over $130 million in debt just before the 2008 economic crash, Manassas Park was placed under monitoring by the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts and its credit rating dropped to BBB.

Since Rishell took office, the city refinanced some of the debt and its credit rating improved to AA- from S&P. During her second term, debt service payments will finally drop from a high of $10.48 million to just over $8 million in the 2022 fiscal year. At that point, Rishell indicated at a recent candidate forum, she would like to lower the city’s real estate tax rate, which is the highest in Virginia.

At the forum, the downtown development was a common source of concern from citizens, and Carrera said it was a bad idea that would only worsen the city’s financial outlook. But Rishell is hopeful that the tax revenue it creates will be a boon. She said that despite its tax rates, every facet of city government and its school system was underfunded because of the debt burden.

Rishell has lived in Manassas Park since the 1990s and also represents the city on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.