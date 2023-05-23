Jeff Joyner has been named the new president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, the healthcare system announced Tuesday.

Joyner replaces Katherine A. Johnson, who left in December after serving six years as president of the facility. He will begin his duties in June. Christopher Pierson has been serving as interim president since January while continuing as division chief operating officer at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Joyner comes to Sentara from Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he was senior vice president and chief hospital executive at A.O. Fox Hospital. Before joining Bassett Healthcare in 2015, he was system vice president of operations at St. Joseph’s Healthcare System in Paterson, N.J., from 2013-15.

“Jeff is an innovative and results-driven leader with a successful record in healthcare administration and government, and he has the strategic acumen to help Sentara achieve its mission to improve health every day,” said Paul A. Gaden, president of the Western Region for Sentara Health, based in Hampton Roads.

Before his positions in New York, Joyner held a number of roles at Washington-area healthcare facilities, including:

Vice President of professional services at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington (2009-2013)

Vice President of patient support services and director of patient registration at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md. (2001–2009)

Operations manager of international services and financial manager of patient access services at Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital (1998-2001)

"I am excited about joining the Sentara team,” Joyner said. “One of the things that attracted me to the organization is not only the cutting-edge work being done in the Northern Virginia region but also broadly across Sentara Health."

Joyner has extensive experience in all support and ancillary services, program development and strategic planning, board and foundation development, medical staff relations and recruitment, managed care, marketing, community relations, system development, population health and international services, Sentara said in a news release.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is a 183-bed not-for-profit hospital with clinical services that include advanced imaging, cancer services, diabetes management, emergency care, heart and vascular care, lab services, neurosurgery, primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy, urology, weight loss surgery, wound care, women's services and more.

Joyner will also oversee operations at the Lake Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center, local Sentara Medical Group and primary care practices, as well as other Sentara Advanced Imaging Centers and Sentara Therapy Centers in Woodbridge, Dumfries, Stafford and Lorton, as well as one soon to open in Alexandria.

Joyner has a bachelor of arts in business administration/economics from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master's of health administration from the University of New Hampshire.

He has been a volunteer for the National Alzheimer’s Association, Special Olympics and New York State Mentoring Program. He also has been a member of the Oneonta (N.Y.) Rotary, the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative and the Oneonta Downtown Revitalization Committee and has chaired the board of the Otsego Industrial Development Agency.