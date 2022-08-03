A new affordable housing complex is coming to a derelict Woodbridge shopping center.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote.
Potomac, Md.-based Foulger-Pratt Development LLC plans to construct 240 affordable multifamily units at the site – 147 one-bedroom and 93 two-bedroom units.
The company sought to rezone 7.6 acres of the parcel from business to residential use and keep 0.2 acres at the existing zoning. The property is at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mount Pleasant Drive, next to Todos Supermarket.
“This project highlights the need for flexibility when looking at redevelopment of blighted commercial sights,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, whose district includes the property.
Former Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart, whose law firm is representing the company, has said the units would “provide true affordable housing” and be rented to people making 60% of area median income or less, which is $59,820 for an individual.
The application details an affordable, “transit-oriented” development in the U.S. 1 corridor within walking distance of the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.
The units would be housed throughout seven buildings, with a maximum height of 54 feet, and include 354 parking spaces and a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse. The entrance would be off Mount Pleasant Drive.
According to the submission, the developer projects that the 240 units would add a net of 552 new residents to the area and would be financed at least in part using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, which require that a portion be rented to residents making no more than a certain percentage of the area median income.
“This is a very good example of what we can do with affordable housing,” said Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac.
The property is owned by Stafford-based Jefferson-Marumsco 2 LLC. Foulger-Pratt, which owns numerous residential developments around the region – including Woodbridge Station at 1400 Eisenhower Circle – plans to buy the property following the rezoning.
The project is one of several redevelopment proposals for north Woodbridge as officials simultaneously focus on improving transportation in the area.
Across U.S. 1, Stanley Martin Homes was approved for 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums in a wooded area off Marys Way.
Farther down U.S. 1, The Caruthers Cos. is seeking to amend conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres in Belmont Bay. The undeveloped parcels currently are approved for a total of 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
The county and regional transit officials are studying increased bus options along U.S. 1, seeking funding for a pedestrian bridge to connect with the Virginia Railway Express station and are continuing to expand U.S. 1.
“We are kind of rebuilding an entire community here on the Route 1 corridor,” Franklin said. “It is important to the larger revitalization effort of Route 1.”
