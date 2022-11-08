Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday.

Wexton edged Republican challenger Hung Cao, both CNN and NBC projected about 9:15 p.m. The Associated Press declared Wexton the winner about 11 p.m.

With 184 of the district's 188 precincts reporting by 11 p.m., Wexton led by about 17,000 votes. She had 53% to Cao's 47%.

The district's boundaries were changed as a result of redistricting after the 2020 Census and now consists of all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, western Prince William County, and a small sliver of southern Fairfax County. Loudoun makes up about half of the new district.

Wexton led the vote count in the Loudoun, Fairfax, Manassas and Manassas Park portions of the district, while Cao led in the more southern portions.

When CNN’s call of the race flashed across the projector screen at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, the hundred or so supporters at Wexton’s election night party let out a cheer.

Shortly after, Wexton arrived to Jennifer Lopez’s anthem “Jenny From the Block.”

“My kids and your kids are why I ran for Congress in 2018,” she told the crowd. “I want to build a future where they can get affordable health care, live safe from gun violence, have a sustainable planet and get a world class public education and a good paying job.”

Wexton touted the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill and the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, saying they would modernize the country’s transportation system, help working families afford prescription drugs and expand broadband access.

“We’ve been through a lot these past two years, stuck at home, isolating from the people and things we love. Stuck with higher grocery bills and gas prices, stuck in what feels like an increasingly divisive society,” she said. “But we’re starting to move again and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and the resiliency of Virginians that I’ve met all across this district. We’re getting the economy back on track and people back to work.”

After she left the stage just before 10 p.m., an aide handed her the phone. Seconds later, she returned to the podium to tell the crowd that Cao had called to concede.

Del. Danica Roem (D-13th) pointed to results in purple Loudoun, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin targeted the county’s School Board on his campaign and passed legislation for a new board election off-cycle and where Wexton won 57% of the vote Tuesday, as the key to her win.

“At a time when the governor of Virginia has demagogued Loudoun County to the point of trying to unconstitutionally inject himself into Loudoun’s decisions today,” Roem told the crowd in Ashburn. “At that time when we have seen so much vile hate, we have seen so much just divisiveness, we are seeing right now Jennifer Wexton carrying Loudoun County by big numbers.”

Speaking to supporters at his Fauquier County watch party, Cao did not explicitly concede, but said, “We pulled everybody together. We united this huge district and we’re proud of what we did.”

Cao was introduced by Virginia Republican party chair Rich Anderson, a former member of the House of Delegates from Prince William.

Wexton is seeking her third term in Congress, having ousted Republican Barbara Comstock by 12 percentage points in 2018 and Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews by a similar margin in 2020. In those elections, however, the district included more reliably Democratic areas of Fairfax County.

Wexton, who lives in Leesburg, is a lawyer and former prosecutor who was elected to the state Senate in 2014 and served there until she was elected to Congress in 2019. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from the College of William & Mary.

In Congress, Wexton has sponsored legislation that would offer grants for police departments with fewer than 200 officers, make monkeypox testing free, expand veterans disability compensation and ban assault weapons. She supported the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, COVID stimulus and the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

Cao is a political newcomer who lives in the Purcellville area of western Loudoun. Born in Vietnam, his family came to the United States when he was 4. However, he spent most of his youth in West Africa before returning to the United States in 1982. A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria and the U.S. Naval Academy, Cao spent more than 30 years in the Navy, including leading the Navy’s dive school in Panama City, Fla.

He beat over 10 other candidates for the Republican nomination in a firehouse primary in May.

During the campaign, Wexton tried to paint Cao as too extreme in his conservative beliefs for the district. Cao has called himself “pro-life” and has said that he believes abortion laws should be left up to the states, but at times has used extreme rhetoric on the issue, like saying that under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, abortion was legal up until the point of birth “or even post-birth,” which was not true.

Cao, meanwhile, criticized Wexton and President Joe Biden for high inflation and interest rates. On education, he said he opposes what he calls “political agendas” and “indoctrination” in schools and said in a recent debate that he opposes allowing transgender athletes to compete in school sports.

“Biological boys shouldn’t be in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms or sports,” he said.

Cao has also criticized admissions policy changes for Thomas Jefferson High School aimed at admitting more Black and Hispanic students. Cao said those changes were “destroying the meritocracy” at the school.

Campaigning Tuesday morning at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station polling location in Rappahannock, Wexton stressed the importance of the election.

"Our very democracy is at stake," she said. "It's not just about what's happening today. It's about the future of our country."

Wexton has held a fundraising advantage for much of the campaign, but Cao cut into her lead in the period ending Sept. 30, outraising Wexton over the previous three months. As of Oct. 19, Wexton had raised a total of $3.7 million to Cao’s $2.8 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

InsideNoVa reporters James Jarvis and Jared Foretek and Rappahannock News reporter Ben Peters contributed to this article.