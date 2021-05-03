Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.