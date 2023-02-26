The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of jewelry Saturday evening at Dulles Town Crossing in Sterling.
At approximately 9:10 pm, deputies responded to the 45600 block of Dulles Eastern Plaza in Dulles Town Crossing, for a report of an armed robbery.
The victims reported that while parked in a vehicle, multiple subjects ran up, broke the windows, and removed multiple cases containing a significant amount of jewelry imported from India, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
During the robbery, one of the suspects held a knife to one of the victim’s throats.
It was reported that there were at least three suspects involved. One of the suspects is described as a White male, wearing a green ski mask, gloves, and a black hooded jacket. The suspects fled the area in a grey or white SUV driving towards Nokes Boulevard.
One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The sheriff's is asking that if anyone was in the area and may have seen anything, to please contact Detective Sean McCormack with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.