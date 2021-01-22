Her title may be First Lady now, but for students at Northern Virginia Community College past and future, she's Professor Biden, or "Dr. B."

Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, remains on the faculty at NOVA's Alexandria campus and plans to return to teaching English there just as she did as Second Lady, when Joe Biden was vice president, the college says. When that might be hasn't been discussed just yet.

NOVA spokesperson Hoang Nguyen confirmed Biden will continue to teach, but referred questions on specifics to Biden's press secretary, who didn't return a request for comment Thursday.

Biden has been an educator for more than three decades, teaching English at a community college in Delaware, at a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents. She earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in January 2007, and joined the English faculty at NOVA in 2009. She worked there as a full-time professor throughout the Obama administration.

Her dissertation focused on maximizing student retention in community colleges, and as First Lady she's already committed to help College Promise, a nonprofit advocating for free community college across the country, InsideHigherEd reports. Biden has said in the past that community colleges are “one of America’s best-kept secrets.”

Biden, 69, will be the first First Lady to hold an outside job, and she has faced some criticism for it in an opinion column in the Wall Street Journal, which urged her to drop the "doctor" title and focus on being First Lady.

She declined.

“Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

As a professor at NOVA, students give her an overall four out of five rating on ratemyprofessors.com, with barely a mention of her role in the White House or Obama administration.

The most-repeated criticism among reviewers is that she's a tough grader.

"Good teacher, but a very tough grader. Be ready to grind to pass the class," one student wrote.

"With all on her plate, she still puts in time, effort and concern for her students. I mean, who - in her position - would continue here with all that's going on in her family's very public life?" another student wrote. "But in the classroom she's simply Dr. Biden. One-on-one she's motivating and has high expectations. A tough but fair grader, too."