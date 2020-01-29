JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company, is planning an expansion into the Manassas area that brings with it about 300 new jobs.
The company has purchased 135 acres off Wellington Road adjoining land owned by Google. The land, acquired from Gainesville Associates, allows the Sterling-based company to further extend its operations, clientele and employee base in Prince William County, JK Moving said in a news release.
In addition, the acreage will be used for commercial, industrial and data center development.
“With our business growing, we need to expand our footprint in Northern Virginia,” said Chuck Kuhn, CEO and founder of JK Moving, said in the release. “Securing a property in Manassas complements our existing Woodbridge location, and helps us in terms of better serving our area customers and hiring additional staff members.”
JK expects to add 300 new employees in the Manassas location, including administrative, sales, driver and warehouse positions, which could be good for the Prince William County job market.
The company currently employs nearly 1,100 people located throughout the world, with the majority based in the D.C. metro area, including Loudoun, Prince William and Montgomery counties.
Planned completion of JK’s new 100,000 square foot building will be in the fourth quarter of 2021 and hiring will begin shortly before that date. A second 100,000 square foot building also is planned.
