The second of two data center proposals slated for votes this month has also been delayed.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors was scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the John Marshall Commons Technology Park, but the applicant has deferred the hearing to a “date uncertain,” according to the board agenda.
The board was also supposed to hear Stanley Martin Homes’ plans for a data center called Devlin Technology Park this month, but that company delayed its hearing as well.
The John Marshall Commons Technology Park, proposed by CTP-II LLC, is a request to rezone 22.72 acres from business and light industrial to office mid-rise to construct a data center and receive a special-use permit for a facility outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
CTP-II LLC is connected to Washington, D.C.-based Annexa Inc. The company, operating under CTP-I LLC, received approval for another data center on a 64-acre parcel across Va. 55 last year.
The project requires a special-use permit because it is outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
The property is across Catharpin Road from a planned data center on 102 acres known as the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park, which is also outside of the overlay district and was approved in December.
A company representative has said the project would represent $556 million in capital investment and generate $41 million in tax revenue over 10 years. They have also said construction would support more than 300 jobs and, once it is completed, the data center will provide 80 to 100 jobs with an average salary of $125,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.