After a six-week trial that drew international attention and saw individuals lined up daily for a coveted courtroom seat at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse, actor Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard will shortly be in the hands of the jury.
The jury has much to wade through after listening to testimony from both actors, who were married for 15 months and divorced in 2016. A long list of witnesses, including family members, former neighbors, police, mental health professionals, TMZ press, and actors and executives in the entertainment field testified.
At question is whether Heard was abused, whether she is considered a public figure, whether any abuse implied Depp as the perpetrator, whether anyone else saw or witnessed the abuse, and whether Heard's abuse allegations were made with malice.
Depp filed his lawsuit shortly after a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard and published by the the Washington Post in which she stated she was a victim of domestic abuse, which Depp claims had serious negative consequences for his acting career. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by stating her allegations were false and a hoax.
Much of the testimony revolved around graphic, detailed accounts of emotional, physical and sexual abuse as well as drug and alcohol use by Depp throughout the couple's relationship. Heard recounted abuse at the hands of Depp; Depp recounted abuse at the hands of Heard.
Camille Vasquez, an attorney for Depp, began closing arguments by stating that exactly seven years ago today Heard, accompanied by her publicist, filed for a restraining order against Depp, which began the ugly, public feud between the two.
And that, "in doing so, ruined his life. We ask you to give his life back. At stake is a man's good name and life. The life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime," Vasquez said.
Additionally, Heard "tipped off the press" before filing her restraining order to ensure public attention, Vasquez claimed. "There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard," Vasquez said.
The attorney reminded the jury of a psychologist who testified that Heard has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. "These are disorders that are based in anger" Vasquez said, adding Heard's fear of Depp abandoning her was the basis for problems in their relationship.
"She didn't just want a divorce. She wanted to ruin him," Vasquez said.
Benjamin Chew, another Depp attorney, said, "This case has never been about money, nor has it been about punishing Ms. Heard. It is about Mr. Depp's reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived the last six years."
The trial is scheduled to continue after 11 a.m., with Ms. Heard's lawyer's presenting their closing arguments.
