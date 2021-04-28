The Prince William Health District is holding a vaccination clinic using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Saturday, May 1, from 2-8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 5070 Dale Blvd., in Dale City.
To make an appointment for this clinic, people are asked to come to the Boys & Girls Club today and tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There may be room for walk-up registrations on May 1 based upon availability.
Before signing up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, patients are made aware of the rare risk of blood clots, and are offering appointments at other sites which have either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Next week, May 4 and May 5, the City of Manassas will hold a two-day, seconddose clinic at Metz Middle School for those patients who received their first doses of Pfizer on April 13 and 14.
