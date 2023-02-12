A Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and drummers from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will present the colors during the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard represents a blend of our Nation’s armed forces, bringing together ceremonial elements from each branch including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force. Drawn from each military branch’s ceremonial honor guard units in the National Capital Region, the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard supporting this mission is comprised of eleven service members including seven flag-bearers, two rifles, and two drummers from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
Each member of a joint color guard carries their respective service color (military-branch flag) with attached campaign streamers. The color guard’s flank men carry M14 rifles. The drummers accompany the colors and keep the colors in step. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington is coordinating the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard for this mission on behalf of the Department of Defense.
“Service members presenting the Nation’s colors today represent the very best and brightest of our military,” said Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin, commander of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. “Our greatest asset is our people. We honor their commitment, motivation, and desire to maximize their full potential as members of the U.S. Military. I’m proud to serve with them each day.”
Members of each service branch’s honor guard are selected following a rigorous process. Carrying the Nation’s colors is a unique honor, something that is not lost on the service members who have been selected for this mission. Representing a cross-section of our Nation, the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard includes members from every corner of the country, even fans of the two teams facing off Sunday night.
Staff Sergeant David Weston of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, will be bearing the U.S. Army flag during the pre-game festivities. Reflecting on this honor, he said: “Being awarded the opportunity to not only attend but present the National Colors at the Super Bowl is personally meaningful to me because all of my friends and family will be watching, supporting myself and our team. Go Birds!”
Staff Sergeant Weston is not the only member of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard honored by this selection. Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher Rose, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will be one of the two Marine Corps drummers performing on Sunday night. A Kansas City Chiefs fan, he is excited for the opportunity to execute this mission. “Playing and being at the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a dream come true. Seeing my favorite team have a chance to win it all will be the icing on the cake” Master Gunnery Sergeant Rose said.
The service members of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard are from U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.; U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Navy District Washington, Washington, D.C.; U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard, Telecommunications Information Systems Command Center, Alexandria, Virginia; U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.; and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The drummers from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band are stationed at Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.
As the official ceremonial units for their respective services, the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard Honor Guards routinely participate in ceremonies at the Pentagon, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, national memorials, throughout the National Capital Region, and across the country. The mission, in front of one of America’s biggest audiences, is an opportunity to showcase the ceremonial excellence and joint interoperability of the service honor guards.
To see the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard in action, tune in to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:15 p.m. Check your local listings.
