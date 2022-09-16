Women and people of color account for almost three-quarters of the Northern Virginia workforce, according to data from the American Community Survey, but that same demographic only accounts for 47% of the region's executives or C-suites.
In contrast, white men make up nearly a quarter of the workforce and account for over half of executives.
The numbers are just a piece of what inspired Northern Virginia Champions for Accountability Badge, a joint initiative between the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The initiative is a commitment by employers throughout the region to collect, analyze and act on data related to the diversity of C-suite leaders and board members. The project was developed in collaboration with a task force composed of four cross-sector chief diversity officers.
Fifty-three employers made up the first cohort of badge recipients, or "champions." Each submitted an application earlier this year that included data collection and sharing practices, the state of diversity in their C-suite and the state of diversity on their board.
President and CEO of the Community Foundation Eileen Ellsworth presented the findings at an inaugural event this week, and she acknowledged that the lack of diversity among top executives is a regional and nationwide issue.
"We can all become more intentional in recruiting, recognizing and promoting underrepresented talent into the top positions of the companies and institutions we run," she said.
She also highlighted the economic impacts.
"Executives just earn a lot more for the rest of the workforce, with a median income of $200,000 here in Northern Virginia, compared with $97,000 for non-managerial staff," she said.
According to preliminary findings, racial and ethnic demographics of the champions' C-suites tracked closely with the overall composition of Northern Virginia's executives.
However, unlike the racial and ethnic demographics, there was a stark difference in the gender composition of the champions' executives compared to the region's overall workforce. Female executives made up about two-thirds of the champions' C-suite.
However, female executives make up almost one-third of the Northern Virginia region's C-suite. The employers also reported a higher percentage of female employees in their workforce compared to the region's overall workforce.
Ninety-one percent of the champions reported regularly collecting race-ethnicity and sex-gender data about their C-suite and/or board–primarily through self-identification. However, just 37% collected data on LGTQ+ status, and 56% did the same for disability status.
More than half of the champions reported that they are actively working to increase diversity among their C-suite.
Employers that did not engage in diversification cited "a sufficiently diverse executive team or a current lack of vacancies in leadership positions." About three-quarters reported they were working to diversify their entire workforce – a strategy that the report says is essential for developing a pipeline to executive-level roles within their companies.
Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post, highlighted the economic impact of diversification.
"It's very clear that diversity can also increase profitability. It has so many positive effects," Gilliam said.
She moderated the panel of task force members, and each one also highlighted the economic benefits diversity brings.
Stephanie Turner, vice president of inclusion, diversity, and social innovation at MITRE, said it's all about retention.
"We want to make sure that we spend so much time bringing the best and brightest to our organizations— we want to make sure that we keep them motivated, keep them engaged, and part of that is by focusing on making sure that our employees feel included," Turner said.
However, Nathan Carter, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Northern Virginia Community College, said higher education will play a vital role in diversifying the workforce.
"The way that we provide opportunities for our students from diverse backgrounds to understand the length of opportunity is going to be so impactful to their ability to engage within this local workforce afterward," said Carter.
