Three companies have jointly acquired four shopping centers in Dale City for nearly $53 million.
A joint venture of Ideal Realty Group, Rock Creek Property Group and The Sigmund Companies and affiliates purchased the properties from an affiliate of Interstate Management Incorporated for $52.8 million, according to a Monday news release. The portfolio includes Center Plaza, Mapledale Plaza, Forestdale Plaza and Glendale Plaza with a combined 470,000 square feet across 70 acres.
The properties are located less than three miles apart along Dale Boulevard and have been a highly trafficked staple for decades since, according to the release.
Current tenants across the various centers include two Giant grocery stores (Center and Mapledale), Truist Bank, CVS, Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, Wells Fargo and Dollar General. Combined, the shopping centers are 90% occupied.
“A planned multimillion-dollar renovation will transform the centers and create an even more compelling business location and experience for future tenants and consumers,” the news release states. “Scheduled to begin in Q1 2024, these improvements will touch virtually every exterior element and create a first-class shopping environment for the community.”
The renovations – made in partnership with MV+A Architects – will include:
- New paint and façade improvements
- Improved parking lots with sealcoating and restriping
- Public congregation points for shoppers to relax and gather
- Security improvements including enhanced lighting and pedestrian friendly pathways
- Identity and tenant signage upgrades
- Enhanced landscaping
“The hybrid work environment is here to stay, and neighborhood retail centers are a direct beneficiary of this mega trend,” Gary Schlager, principal with Rock Creek, said in the release. “Our partnership is very fortunate to have found such a critical mass of well-located centers which should see increasing demand from both retailers and customers in the future.”
KLNB, the region’s largest privately held commercial real estate brokerage firm, has been assigned all retail leasing for the four properties, and The Shopping Center Group has been retained for property management, the release states.
“These four properties are extremely well located and an essential part of the Dale City and greater Woodbridge, VA community,” KLNB Principal Veronica Kamara said. “Prospective tenants will love their location that enjoys over 100 thousand vehicles per day combined, a residential population of more than 120 thousand people within a three-mile radius, and an average household income of $150 thousand a year.”
