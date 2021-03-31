joplinbridge.jpg

Repaired Joplin Road Bridge

The Joplin Road Bridge over the south fork of Quantico Creek will reopen Friday, April 2, nearly eight months after it was washed out in historic flooding last summer.

The Aug. 13 flood was the highest peak flow that the U.S. Geological Survey gauge adjacent to the bridge had seen in its 69-year existence, classifying it as between a 100- and 200-year event, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. 

Lane Construction was awarded a $932,000 emergency contract for repairs. The work included undergrounding of NOVEC power lines, as well as:
  • Removal of the center pier
  • Construction of new abutments, wing walls, and parapets
  • Replacement of bridge beams and bridge deck (superstructure)
  • Repair of bridge asphalt approaches

