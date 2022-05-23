Josh Thomas, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, announced his campaign to run as a Democrat next year for the newly created 21st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, which covers western Prince William County.
No incumbent delegate currently lives in the district, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, which rates it as competitive. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the district by 51.4% to 48% in 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all Virginians," Thomas said in a news release. "As we collectively come out of this pandemic, I want to work to improve our community by advocating to expand affordable housing, help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow in Virginia, and fight for the rights of marginalized communities and women who are currently facing great restrictions on their rights -- as we recover, no family should be left behind.”
Thomas, an attorney, grew up in Georgia but has spent many years training, living and working in Virginia and currently lives in the Bull Run area. His airline family experienced first-hand the devastation caused by aftermath of 9/11 as the airlines suffered and many people lost jobs, his campaign said. He joined in the footsteps of his brother and father to serve as an officer in the military. He is also a graduate of Vanderbilt University and William & Mary Law School.
“I know that Americans have always had the strength to win a fight, but lately, we have spent too much time fighting each other instead of channeling our collective power to combat our true enemies: pandemic, poverty, and prejudice," Thomas added. "I am committed to keeping our region affordable and maintaining the unique and diverse rural/suburban character of our community that makes the opportunity of the American dream real for all of us.”
Thomas is the first candidate to announce a run for the seat. The district was created as a result of redistricting following the 2020 Census.
