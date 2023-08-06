When happily married partners face big life decisions, they make them together. Most people would never buy a house or move to a different state without telling their spouse.
But in wartime, families don’t always have that luxury. In the face of violent and destabilizing events, a husband or wife might suddenly realize that going it alone is the only way to survive.
This was the reality for my friend, Olena Tarasova. Thirteen years ago, she married her husband, Artem. They met while walking down the street in Selydove, Ukraine. Olena thought Artem was handsome, and he was smitten with her intelligence and kindness. In 2011, they had a son, Demyd.
When the Russians invaded the country in February 2022, the couple discussed fleeing to neighboring Slovakia. But fighting-age men were banned from leaving, so they decided that Olena and Demyd would temporarily leave.
“Artem understood it was dangerous for us to stay, so he wanted us to go,” Olena said.
In Slovakia, Olena found work teaching Ukrainian kids whose families had also resettled there. Her son enrolled in school, and they rented an apartment. But even though she felt lucky to be in “a nice country with nice people,” she felt untethered.
The war made it difficult to communicate with anyone back home, including her mother, siblings and, of course, Artem. He was a psychologist who traveled the country working with PTSD victims, and Olena worried about him constantly. She also didn’t know how long she and Demyd would be able to stay in Slovakia, which seemed unprepared to welcome so many refugees.
But one thing Olena could control was her duties as a mother. She would do anything to give her son a safe and stable future. She knew people who had immigrated to America, and they all “talked about how free and full of opportunities” it was.
So in April 2022, when the Biden administration said it would grant temporary legal status to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Olena believed it was her son’s best option. She applied for herself and Demyd. An American nonprofit connected her with a family in Arlington who was willing to sponsor them.
Olena agonized over whether to tell her husband and family. She knew they were living every day in terror, and she felt both guilty and afraid to reveal her decision.
“We thought at first our separation would only be for a couple months,” Olena explained. “I never expected to go to another continent.”
Olena’s sponsor family was supportive; they gave her and Demyd their own bedroom and bathroom in their home and helped them sign up for food stamps and navigate Demyd’s school enrollment and Olena’s work permit application.
But the loss of autonomy was hard. Olena was still living in someone else’s home and abiding by their rules – such as the request that she and Demyd join the family each night for dinner. It made Olena uncomfortable that visitors didn’t remove their shoes inside the family’s home, which is customary in Ukraine.
She also finally told Artem what she’d done. Olena was able to reach him on her second day in the United States. He was shocked and upset to learn that she and Demyd had traveled all the way to America without consulting him.
“The first thing he asked was, ‘When will you come back?’” Olena said. He told her that he was distraught by the distance, because he knew how hard it would be for them to reunite, even when the war ended.
Olena became determined to prove she’d made the right decision. When her work permit was approved, she secured a job as a babysitter and, soon after, an apartment. She and her husband talked and texted as often as possible.
He kept questioning her decision to leave, until she finally put her foot down. “I told him it was too dangerous, and the USA is safer, at least until the war stops.” She knew that, deep down, Artem understood; millions of other Ukrainians are displaced, and many of the couple’s neighbors who remained have died.
So what does the future hold for Olena and her family?
She hasn’t seen Artem in 17 months, which is incredibly painful. “I can’t be fully happy until I know he is safe,” she said. “We just want our family to be together.”
When she thinks about the end of the war, she envisions the three of them living and working in Virginia. She thinks about what kind of car they will buy and how they will spend their weekends. “We’ll spend all our free time together,” she said.
And yet there is so much uncertainty. The war continues, and her documents are temporary – they’ll expire next spring unless Congress creates a pathway to citizenship for Ukrainians like Olena. So she has no choice but to live in the now.
“My son loves his school, and I think he’ll have a beautiful future here,” Olena says. “We want to buy a house and get a dog and enjoy this beautiful country.”
Sophia Aimen Sexton is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus and co-founder of the nonprofit Female Refugee Education Empowerment.
(2) comments
of course they should. We need to achieve over 2% population growth to maintain our entitlements and grow the economy.
We have a large population of native born (largely non-college educated or non-technically trained males living well outside of metro areas) that are and will remain unemployed and underemployed.
https://moneywise.com/employment/7-million-men-sitting-out-of-the-workforce
Increased immigration is the solution.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/09/immigrants-expand-the-us-economy/
You are so clueless. The top 20 lowest unemployment states are below. You constantly just make up stuff based on your own ignorant assumptions.
New Hampshire
South Dakota
Nebraska
Vermont
Maryland
North Dakota
Alabama
Maine
Montana
Utah
Wisconsin
Arkansas
Florida
Massachusetts
Missouri
Idaho
Iowa
Oklahoma
Virginia
Colorado
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.