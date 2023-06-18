America is considered the land of opportunities. If you can dream it, you can achieve it, or so goes the legend of the “American Dream.”
But many talented and accomplished immigrants face significant obstacles continuing their careers in the United States. This limits not only their upward mobility but also the growth of their new communities.
My friend Angela Rovegno is one of 2 million immigrants and refugees in America who are unemployed or underemployed. In her native Peru, she earned a master’s in criminology and a law degree and spent four years working as a prosecutor while volunteering at juvenile detention centers, helping young people rehabilitate their lives and reintegrate into society.
“The best time to help someone is when they are young,” she said. “Without proper support, they don’t have the skills to move forward on a positive path.”
Angela was successful, financially well off and happy. Then, at age 26, everything changed. Her family owns a famous Italian bakery in Lima, and their last name is well known, which made Angela and her siblings the target of extortion attempts. Angela reached a breaking point after police alerted her to a botched kidnapping and extortion attempt aimed at her daughter, Gabriella, then almost 1 year old.
“Before I became a mom, I had no fear,” Angela told me. “But from that point forward, I knew I had to do whatever was required to protect her.” In 2006, she left everything she knew to start over with Gabriella in the United States.
Angela and Gabriella spent those first years living in New Jersey. Her family was safe, and she married an American man she met through a cousin. Even so, she remembers that period as the hardest time of her life.
“I wasn’t coming to the U.S. for opportunities,” she said, but rather “running from danger.” But her Peruvian law degree didn’t allow her to practice in America, and repeating law school with a young child to provide for simply wasn’t possible. She had no choice but “to give everything up.”
Like Angela, nearly 50% of recently arrived young immigrants have a college education, according to a report by the nonprofit Upwardly Global. And yet 71% of those polled – people who worked in healthcare, law, STEM and other fields experiencing worker shortages here – faced barriers getting the education and certifications required to be hired in their profession. Sixty percent said they believe their skills are undervalued here.
So many new immigrants have to start over in America. Angela found a job in a hospital kitchen, moved into waitressing and eventually became the manager of a local Italian restaurant.
In 2011, after her second daughter was born, she and her husband divorced, and Angela and her daughters moved to Fairfax County to be closer to friends. While her children now had “access to some of the best education in the country,” she still struggled to find a career path that used her ample skills and education.
A friend suggested she get her teaching certificate, since she had loved working with children as a lawyer. In 2013 Angela began working as a Montessori preschool teacher. She still misses her legal work but loves making an impact.
“I hope if I can plant a little seed of love in their hearts, they will grow up knowing there is good in this life, even when they experience difficult times,” she said. Angela also completed a two-year psychology course to aid her education work. “I like to always be filling my mind.”
She knows her new career is important, especially because the early education industry is grappling with a critical worker shortage. Still, she makes far less money as a teacher than as an attorney, and her own upward mobility stalled as she moved from job to job along the way. She does remote legal consulting back in Peru, but it’s not the same as being able to build a law career in the country she calls home.
And yet, keeping her family safe was worth the personal cost. “I did the right thing coming here,” Angela said.
But why should she have to choose between safety and a career? If immigrant professionals had more pathways into their fields of expertise, America would benefit tremendously: from their knowledge, contributions and higher disposable income. Virginia’s immigrant population holds immense talent and knowledge, so much of it untapped.
Angela is proud of the example she’s set for her daughters. By starting over and building a career as a teacher, “I’m showing them, when you get knocked down, you have to stand back up,” she said. “I’m teaching them to push themselves to do more than they think is possible.”
Sophia Aimen Sexton is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus and co-founder of the nonprofit Female Refugee Education Empowerment.
America did not stall her career, give me a break. She made the hard choice to move from her native land for the safety of her child, good for her. Sounds like she made some bad choices once she got here, marrying (again? No mention of a first husband) and having another child is not buckling down to focus on a career. Enough with the America bashing stories.
