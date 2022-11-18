A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland over alleged constitutional violations on his official Facebook page.
Following a hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Nov. 10, Judge Michael Nachmanoff dismissed the lawsuit by Patrick Harders, but the judge gave until Nov. 25 for the lawsuit to be revived.
Harders filed the lawsuit against Candland on July 15, alleging violations of the First and Fourteenth amendments on Candland’s district Facebook page.
Harders claimed Candland had “repeatedly censored dissenting views” on the page and was blocking certain comments to minimize criticism related to the PW Digital Gateway.
The controversial proposal calls for up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres on Pageland Lane in Prince William County. The guidelines for approving the project, a key first step, were approved following a marathon public hearing earlier this month.
Candland was barred from voting on the project, which is in his district, after signing onto it more than a year ago.
The Coalition to Protect Prince William County has launched a recall petition for Candland over his involvement with the proposal and Board Chair Ann Wheeler for her financial ties to the data center industry.
Harders’ lawsuit centered around his comments and account being blocked from the page.
Candland has said that the page is managed by his staff.
While the county argued that Candland was immune from liability through a variety of legal precedents, the successful argument presented last week was that Candland does not personally manage the page. They said a county employee managed the page and hid the comments without Candland’s knowledge.
Because the employee is not named in Harders’ lawsuit, Nachmanoff’s ruling was that it must be dismissed in its current form.
Harders has until Nov. 25 to submit a revised version of the lawsuit naming the county employee as a defendant, but Nachmanoff urged him to seek a resolution with the county outside of the court.
