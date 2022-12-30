A judge has blocked a homeowners association from restricting access to the wedding venue in Belmont Bay at least until the summer.
At a Dec. 16 hearing, Judge Kimberly Irving granted an injunction keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay until a trial.
The dispute comes down to who exactly has approved access to Belmont Bay Drive and Harbor Side Street, which provide access to the wedding venue.
Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the HOA after the resident group announced intentions to block public access to a portion of Belmont Bay Drive.
According to representatives from Belmont Bay LC and the HOA, the injunction was issued until a scheduled trial in July.
The saga originated with a planned development for the area, which the HOA opposes.
The companies are affiliated with The Caruthers Cos., which developed the existing housing in Belmont Bay. The company submitted an application to Prince William County in 2021 seeking to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
The particulars of the intricate property rights dispute are complex, but essentially the HOA contends that the 2002 deed of easements on the roads only grants access to the HOA and Prince William County emergency services, not Belmont Bay LC or Osprey Golf Co.
The companies, however, say they have always had legal rights to access the roads and have been using them for years.
The easements apply to a small portion of Belmont Bay Drive that allows two-way traffic near The Osprey’s. Because part of that road only allows one-way traffic, visitors are required to use Harbor Side Street to reach the two-way portion, thus dragging the other street’s easement into the fight.
Without using those two roads, there is no existing way to access the property by land.
At the hearing, the HOA sought to limit the injunction to only access related to the wedding venue, according to representatives from Belmont Bay LC and the HOA. Their request was denied.
Marla Diaz, who is representing the HOA, said in a statement that the association objected to Irving’s “failure to narrowly draft the order to only allow the existing use of the easement by the plaintiffs”
“The plaintiffs claimed to need the preliminary injunction to operate their wedding venue, but the Judge’s order does not limit their use of the easement solely to allow access associated with the wedding venue,” Diaz said.
Justin Miller, a manager with Caruthers, said the company feels confident it will prevail if the case goes to trial and has witnesses ready to testify that it has a legal right to access the roads.
Diaz said the HOA is considering the next steps in litigation.
The case is scheduled for a trial from July 17 to July 19. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 22.
