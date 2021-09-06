An active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico can possess a gun as he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, appeared in an electronic hearing at the District of Columbia U.S. District Court on Aug. 27.
Warnagiris is charged with assaulting an officer, civil disorder, obstruction of the U.S. Congress, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of Congress, entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol, physical violence at the Capitol and demonstrating in the Capitol.
Warnagiris was arrested May 13 in Virginia and has pleaded not guilty. Cumulatively, the charges could carry more than 49 years in jail.
D.C. pretrial services requested that Warnagiris be prohibited from owning a firearm ahead of his trial, which the agency said has been a standard request for defendants in the riot.
Warnagiris’ attorney objected, saying his charges were not firearm related and he has complied with other pretrial requirements.
Federal attorneys did not object to removing the requirement and Judge Paul Friedman granted the request, saying he would do it in this case without committing to changes for other defendants.
The FBI has said that Warnagiris "violently entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors.”
The criminal complaint says Warnagiris used his body to keep the door open and pull others inside. Warnagiris can be seen pushing a U.S. Capitol Police officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage, the FBI said.
Warnagiris has been stationed at Quantico since last summer, the FBI said.
The next step in the case is an agreement for a protective order around evidence in the case. Federal attorneys have requested that some identifying information and evidence, such as confidential informants, be protected.
“The sooner we get some protective order in place, that will open up discovery,” Friedman said.
The next status hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.