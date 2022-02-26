A federal judge has ruled Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax illegally discriminated against Asian Americans after the school board voted Dec. 17 to overhaul the admissions process.
Thomas Jefferson, or TJ, is a Fairfax County magnet school available to students across Northern Virginia who meet certain admissions criteria.
Friday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton "found that impermissible 'racial balancing' was at the core of the plan to overhaul admissions to the elite school, the Associated Press reported.
"In 2020, the Fairfax County School Board significantly revamped the admissions process at the school," the AP wrote. "A standardized test that had been a linchpin of the admissions process was scrapped in favor of a system that set aside equal numbers of TJ slots at each of the county’s middle schools, among other changes."
In his ruling, the judge wrote: “The discussion of admissions changes was infected with talk of racial balancing from its inception.”
(1) comment
Too BAD, Non-Asian Folk! Study HARDER! You aren't getting in just because of your so-called "Privilege".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.