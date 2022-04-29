A judge has overruled another attempt by the former Prince William County Public Schools superintendent to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him by the former School Board chair.
After a hearing in Prince William County Circuit Court Thursday, Judge James Willett dismissed the motion filed by attorneys representing former Superintendent Steven Walts to have the defamation lawsuit thrown out.
Former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers, who served from 2016 to 2018, is suing Walts over comments the then-superintendent made in a video posted on Twitter in May 2020.
In the video, Walts said Sawyers and others “have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me. As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes. While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.”
The video was posted after the school system received complaints regarding more than 20,000 private Twitter messages between Walts and students. Walts, in taking down the Twitter account, said other school system employees had access to the account and it wasn’t a personal account.
Sawyers has said the comments in the video, which had more than 29,000 views before being taken down, were “false and defamatory” and they “damaged Sawyers’ personal and professional reputation by alleging conduct that is reprehensible to him as a former school board chairman, businessperson, coach and father.”
Sawyers is seeking $2.3 million in damages.
On May 3, 2021, Sawyers filed an amended lawsuit now including former Deputy Superintendent Keith Imon, Associate Superintendent Matthew Guilfoyle and spokeswoman Diana Gulotta, saying the three conspired with Walts to create the statement that Walts read in the video.
Walts and Imon retired July 1.
Sawyers again amended the complaint on Oct. 25 after the completion of discovery in the case. Walts’ attorneys submitted a motion Jan. 31 to dismiss the revised lawsuit.
In November 2020, Willett ruled that Walts’ statements in the Twitter video were allegations of fact, not simply opinion, striking down a key aspect of Walts’ defense.
Walts’ attorneys have also hinged their defense on the claim that he is protected by sovereign immunity, which gives legal protections to public officials for conduct in the course of their employment.
“It still, at its core, is about an official communication on the official Twitter account,” Walts’ attorney, Matthew Nieman, said about the lawsuit.
Sawyers’ attorney, Evan Mayo, said that even if communicating on the account was in Walts’ job description, “defamation is not in anyone’s job description.”
“If Steven Walts had walked out his office, turned the corner and punched his assistant superintendent, would anyone argue he was immune?” Mayo said.
Rather than using a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Willett said many of Walts’ defenses are appropriate for a plea in bar. Such a pleading by a defendant that argues certain facts or circumstances bar any claim of damages.
For example, Walts’ attorneys could argue that he could not be sued for defamation related to the video because it was in the course of his employment, therefore he is protected by sovereign immunity. If Willett agreed with this argument, Sawyers would be unable to sue for defamation.
“If I find that there’s sovereign immunity, you lose,” Willett told Sawyers’ attorneys.
Willett asked if Mayo would object to the motion to dismiss being considered as a plea in bar, allowing him to rule on the question of sovereign immunity. Mayo said he would object, saying he would demand a jury trial on that question.
Willett treated the motion as it was presented, although he said “I have an opinion over whether sovereign immunity applies.” Willett, however, said he would withhold his opinion on sovereign immunity.
Willett overruled the motion to dismiss, thus allowing the case to continue forward toward trial.
Sawyers was elected at-large chair of the board in 2015 and has been feuding with Walts since he called on the superintendent to resign in the aftermath of an August 2017 car wreck. Walts denied any wrongdoing and refused to step aside.
Guy Morgan, a Brentsville resident who also complained about Walts’ messages on the account, filed a nearly verbatim $2.3 million lawsuit against Walts. No hearings have been scheduled in his case.
The school division paid $110,776 to law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for an investigation into complaints about Walts’ use of the account. The results of the investigation were presented to the board in July 2021, but the presentation remains confidential because it involves a personnel matter.
No trial date or future hearings are set in the case.
