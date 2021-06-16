Juneteenth, Virginia's newest state holiday, will be recognized Friday, June 18, since the June 19 celebration of the true end of slavery in the U.S. falls on Saturday this year.
Juneteenth marks the day a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce the end of slavery, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1866, freedmen in Texas celebrated the first of what became known as "Jubilee Day" on June 19, and the celebrations included barbecues, music, prayer services, speeches and other activities. The holiday later became known as Juneteenth, a shortening of June 19, and it is widely known as the longest-running African American holiday.
Juneteenth became a state holiday last year after Virginia lawmakers unanimously approved the. legislation during a special session of the General Assembly. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The bill will now go to the House.
In Prince William County, government offices, courts, libraries and community centers will be closed. Landfills, pools and water parks, the Chinn and Dale City fitness centers and Lake Ridge Marina will be open.
In Stafford, all county offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Friday.
Administrative offices in Fairfax and Loudoun counties are also closed Friday.
