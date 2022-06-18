Monday is a federal holiday as the country observes Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Locally, there are several events this weekend honoring Juneteenth, which became an official holiday in Virginia in 2020 and federally last year. This morning at 10 a.m., there will be an unveiling of a new historical marker at the Dumfries Slave and Free American Cemetery at 3990 Cameron St. in Dumfries.
Then starting at 1 p.m. at Merchant Park in Dumfries, the Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Prince William County Chapter of the NAACP will host their annual Juneteenth celebration, which includes barbeque this year.
On Sunday, the annual Juneteenth parade organized by the Dumfries Juneteenth Committee and Historic Dumfries steps off at 3 p.m. at Merchant Park with a walk along Cameron Street from Dumfries United Methodist Church and ending at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery, where a vigil will be held.
Afterward the march there will be a jubilee in Merchant Park with a program honoring fathers. There will be music, dancing, fellowship, celebrate freedom and time for reflection.
Free parking will be available in the lot at Dumfries Elementary School.
Juneteenth marks the day a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce the end of slavery, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1866, freedmen in Texas celebrated the first of what became known as "Jubilee Day" on June 19, and the celebrations included barbecues, music, prayer services, speeches and other activities. The holiday later became known as Juneteenth, a shortening of June 19, and it is widely known as the longest-running African American holiday.
In Prince William County, government offices and courts will be closed Monday, June 20.
All public libraries will be closed today through Monday while the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Most pools, waterparks and Lake Ridge Marina will be open Monday.
In Stafford, all county offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Monday.
Administrative offices in Fairfax and Loudoun counties are also closed Monday. There will be no trash service in Fairfax.
