The Jurassic Encounter, a walk-through exhibit featuring life-like dinosaurs, will return May 20- 31 to the Bull Run Events Center, home of the annual Bull Run Festival of Lights.
The exhibit, which made its debut at Bull Run last year, features more than 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs and opens Friday, May 20, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On the remaining days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The static and moving dinosaurs both entertain and educate, and visitors can also dig for dinosaur bones and visit the Dino Village for shopping, food trucks, free photo opportunities, games and bouncy houses.
The pace of the Jurassic Encounter is up to each guest. The walk-through experience allows guests to walk among the dinosaurs at a leisurely pace but typically lasts about an hour or more. Parking for the event is free. Pets are welcome.
