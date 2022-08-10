A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge.
Taron Jarrell Thomas of the 14000 block of Piccolo Lane was convicted Monday of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and felony homicide, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release.
The shooting occurred Dec. 23, 2020, about 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Matthew Joseph Costanzo of Woodbridge and an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, Thomas was located on Tackett's Village Square also suffering from gunshot injuries. All three of the injured were taken to area hospitals, where Costanzo later died, police said.
Police say the victims and suspects met in the parking lot at Tacketts Village Square to conduct a marijuana transaction, with Thomas and Daquil Smith, 19, of Philadelphia, in one car and the other victims and a third man in another car.
During the encounter, Smith and Thomas fired into the second vehicle, striking the two victims, police said. Thomas fired six shots and Smith, who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in a felony charges last September, fired seven, Ashworth’s release said.
Smith was arrested shortly after the shooting, while Thomas was arrested as he was released from the hospital.
Thomas will be sentenced on Jan. 23.
Killing somebody over marihuana? I suspect he might get a full year in prison.
"The shooting occurred Dec. 23, 2022 about 9:30 p.m." So, he was convicted for a crime that has not happened yet? Or does IN not know how to proof read?
