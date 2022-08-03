A jury last week found a Woodbridge woman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion.
Roberta Brandon, now 29, was found guilty last week and will be sentenced in December. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The Nov. 29, 2016 shooting stemmed from a custody dispute that involved Brandon’s brother, Denzel Brandon, who made arrangements that day to meet Nika Williams, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, at the Food Lion to settle a dispute over the custody of their daughter.
Witnesses told police that a sizable crowd gathered, including 24-year-old Cordrey Douglas Jackson, before an argument broke out. As the fight escalated, eventually someone fired two shots, and “at least one hit Jackson,” according to a 2016 search warrant affidavit filed in the case.
After the shooting, investigators learned that Denzel Brandon was involved in the dispute and began monitoring his home. When police saw Brandon leave and start to drive away, they quickly pulled him over and took him into custody.
He then told investigators that he believed his sister fired a gun during the argument, before jumping into the passenger seat of a black Ford Mustang that promptly sped away.
Police soon received calls from neighbors living along the 7100 block of Knotty Oak Lane in Manassas who saw the Mustang parked adjacent to a wooded area. According to the documents, some witnesses saw people rummaging through the car before a second vehicle arrived to ferry them away.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the car, and then applied for permission to test the marijuana paraphernalia and drink bottles they found in the vehicle for DNA that could match samples found at the scene of the shooting.
Police arrested Roberta Brandon on Nov. 30, 2016 in Capitol Heights, Md.
After several continuances due to COVID-19, Brandon was found guilty July 28 of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
“There is no place in our community for gun violence. My office is committed to doing all in our power to make Prince William County safer by aggressively prosecuting violent criminals,” Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a statement announcing the conviction.
