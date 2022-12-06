A runner and active-duty Air Force pilot from Sterling set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 10K while pushing a four-person stroller during the Run the Greenway event this spring.
- Click here to register for Run The Greenway 2023
Pushing his 4-year-old, 2-year-old and two 10-month-old children in a stroller that doubled his body weight, Steven Christopher completed the race on the Dulles Greenway in 48 minutes, 1 second. He was accompanied by his wife, Jessica.
“It’s kind of an odd record to break because no one has ever set the record with a quad stroller before,” Christopher said. “The real challenge, and why I think it's a Guinness World Record, is running while pushing a stroller with four kids that are in there for a long time and having to make them happy and with inclement weather and all those challenges because I think that changes the game completely.”
Christopher was inspired to chase the record after running a half-marathon while pushing his oldest child in a stroller and seeing several other runners doing the same.
“A lot of people think the running piece is the hard part, but that’s not the hard part,” he said. “The hard part is actually the logistics of the kiddos, because making them happy is far more difficult than running 10 kilometers … pushing a stroller makes it hard, pushing a stroller with four people in there makes it near impossible, and then pushing a stroller with four people and making them happy really is impossible.”
Months of running training could prepare Christopher only for one aspect of the race, so he had to find creative ways to solve the other obstacles.
“I’m an Air Force pilot, and so basically I just used all my pilot training skills to plan every mile of the race to have snacks and entertainment ready to go,” he said.
The Run the Greenway 10K was held in May along the Dulles Greenway in Loudoun County. Christopher also completed the DC half-marathon in September and the Marine Corps Marathon in October with the quad stroller and unofficially set the world records in both events.
More than 1,700 runners participated in this year’s Run The Greenway, which raised more than $220,000 for local nonprofits, including Dulles South Food Pantry, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.
Registration is now open for the 2023 Run The Greenway races, and organizers hope to have 2,000 runners participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.