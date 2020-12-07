Kaiser Permanente and Prince William County have broken ground on the first dedicated wellness park in the county.
The new space, at 13030 Harbor Drive in the town of Occoquan, is the result of an 18-month collaborative public design process funded by Kaiser Permanente. The park, which will open next summer, will feature a one-mile trail that connects to the Kaiser Permanente medical hub being built in Caton Hill.
“Having a safe place to exercise outdoors is central to total health, one of Kaiser Permanente’s fundamental priorities,” said Celeste James, executive director for community health at Kaiser Permanente. “We hope that this new community space enables the residents of Prince William County to get up and moving.”
The park, to be known as Wellness Park at Harbor Drive in Healthy Partnership with Kaiser Permanente, will include a community garden and a one-mile paved trail for walking, jogging, and biking, as well as a variety of exercise equipment. The project represents a successful public-private partnership totaling $200,000 of direct private investment by Kaiser Permanente, the county said in a news release.
“With a walking trail, plenty of open space, and outdoor fitness equipment, this new park will provide great fitness and recreational opportunities to residents of the Occoquan District,” said Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye. “We appreciate Kaiser Permanente’s support in bringing this new park to fruition, and the members of county staff who have been working tirelessly on this project through these challenging times."
Seth Hendler-Voss, Prince William’s director of parks and recreation, said, “This park will be a welcome addition to a robust portfolio of outdoor spaces accessible to residents.”
