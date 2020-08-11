Calling her a "fearless fighter for the little guy," Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden today announced Kamala Harris as his pick for vice presidential running mate.
Harris, 55, is a former San Francisco District Attorney and Democratic member of the U.S. Senate.
"Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau," Biden wrote on Twitter, referencing his son who died of brain cancer in 2015. "I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."
Harris lost her own presidential bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and often had harsh words for Biden over his record on race relations.
"Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that," Harris wrote on Twitter shortly before Biden's announcement. "Let's get to work."
