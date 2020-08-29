Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Virginia’s presidential ballot in November, according to state election officials.
Elections officials confirmed Friday evening that West will appear on the ballot as an independent after verifying he submitted 5,000 petition signatures from Virginia voters.
Last week, West tweeted that he had qualified to appear on the ballot.
Since then, officials have been validating his paperwork, including verifying that West’s operation filed at least 200 signatures from each of the state’s 11 congressional districts.
It wasn’t immediately apparent what impact West’s presence on the ballot might have in Virginia or whether he has any intentions of campaigning in the state. An email and phone call to the address and number listed on West’s paperwork were not immediately returned.
Numerous media reports have indicated that Republican operatives have helped West try to get on the ballot in other states, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the case in Virginia.
Last week, New York Magazine reported that seven of the 13 Virginians identified as West electors were “either unaware that they signed up to cast electoral votes on his behalf, or that they had signed notarized paperwork connected to the rapper’s presidential bid at all.”
West has already been disqualified from the ballot in several other states for inadequate paperwork.
His website lists a range of Bible verses and policy positions, starting with “creating a culture of life.”
Some have speculated that West is trying to draw votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a claim he did not deny in an interview with Forbes in which he said that, rather than running for president, he was “walking… to win.”
