Stafford County will host the first one of the first sporting events in Virginia since the coronavirus pandemic began when a Kayak Bass Fishing Trail Series Tournament is held on the Potomac River June 13-14.
At the time, the county will host "Kayak Bassin," a nationally televised fishing show hosted by retired U.S. Navy officer Chad Hoover.
Kayak angler participants will follow Kayak Bass Fishing’s safety precaution measures, including social distancing practices and a virtual awards ceremony. Anglers will launch from different locations along the Potomac each of the two days.
“We have been working with the right’s holder for this tournament to encourage safe, social distancing practices throughout their stay in Stafford,” said Lisa Logan, tourism program manager for the Stafford Tourism Department.
The event attracts 150 to 250 anglers who will occupy 500 to 600 hotel room nights. The tournament will also include a significant social media campaign on one of the largest social media networks in the kayak fishing industry.
The Kayak Bass Fishing Trail Series Tournament is scheduled to return to Stafford in the summer of 2021.
Stafford will be highlighted on a national television show featured on the World Fishing Network and the Sportsman Channel. The "Kayak Bassin" episodes that feature Stafford will begin airing later this year. These shows reach 45 million TV households. "Kayak Bassin" has over 77,000 subscribers and 13.7 million views on YouTube, 63,000 Facebook fans and 58,000 Instagram followers.
The county estimates the economic impact of this program is in excess of $116,000. In addition, the value of the advertising is in excess of $3 million.
“This is a direct impact from our tourism marketing efforts over the past couple of years and investment in local assets,” said John Holden, Director of Economic Development and Tourism.
For more information on this tournament and locations to fish in Stafford County, Virginia, visit www.TourStaffordVA.com/fishing.
