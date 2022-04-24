Keeping stories of freedom alive: Museum in Manassas spotlights local heroes

As local residents read of heroic tales of ordinary people standing up against overwhelming might in Ukraine, James Porter, a retired U.S. Navy captain and the president of the Freedom Museum in Manassas, said freedom is something that requires vigilance.
“The inspiration for the people in Ukraine is they’re fighting for their own freedom. And that’s what this museum is about. These are the people that fought in America in the current wars and the past wars, for our freedoms,” Porter said. “But in reflecting about the Ukrainians, you can imagine Americans fighting for their own freedoms early on.”
Porter continued, “And the guy who blows himself up with the bridge, the leader who says I could leave, but I'm not, I’m going to stay here with my countrymen and fight, even though he knows that's probably a death knell. And as soon as the Russians get there, he’s going to disappear forever … But still, he doesn’t run away. That’s the kind of courage that established the freedoms that we have that were represented by these guys. They didn’t run away.”
The museum, which moved last year to the heart of Old Town Manassas across the street from Harris Pavilion, distinguishes itself by telling tales of family names that are familiar in Prince William County.
“All the museums named ‘National Museum of …’ are some of the best museums in the world. So if we're going to have any appeal at all, it has to appeal because people recognize the faces that are staring back at them,” Porter said. “They’re local people. Recognizable Manassas family names like Cornwell and Keys; they’re the ones that are honored here. That’s why I think it’s important that you should have a local museum that talks about the lifeblood of your community.”
One such exhibit is Cpl. William Thomas Anderson, who Porter said is named only in the museum and on the World War II monument.
“As the Japanese are bombing Ford Island, this radio operator ran out into an open field with his machine gun to shoot at the fighter airplanes flying over, and he got strafed and was killed,” Porter said, making him the first casualty among 52 from Prince William in World War II.
The museum docents are veteran volunteers with stories of their own to share, including Ray Thomann, who was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970. Thomann told InsideNoVa how he flew numerous flights piloting a tiny unarmed scout helicopter called a “Loach,” which was used for reconnaissance and ferrying commanders from one place to another, including some flights into Cambodia.
“We were between flights, sitting in Cambodia in a circle of tanks. As I was sitting there, President Nixon was on the radio saying that we weren’t in Cambodia,” Thomann said. “So we looked at each other, laughed and said, ‘So I guess we’re not here.’”
While many of the artifacts were donated by local warfighters such as Thomann who have retired, some honor those who paid the ultimate price to defend freedom. That includes an item from Manassas resident Richard Bean, who landed to help take the Japanese island of Saipan when he and the 27th Infantry Division repelled a fierce bonsai charge by Japanese troops on July 7, 1944. Bean was never heard from again.
Initially listed as Missing in Action, his status was changed to Killed in Action three years later. His fate was unknown until 2013, when a Japanese nongovernmental group began excavation of the Saipan battle site before developers began construction on a hotel.
One of the first artifacts they discovered was a dog tag with “Rosie Bean, Manassas, Virginia” stamped on it. The U.S. Joint Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Command flew out to recover the remains of Pfc. Bean and return them to Virginia, to Quantico National Cemetery.
Inside the Freedom Museum, the cubby holes that once displayed the latest men’s garments now house helmets from various wars, and the haberdasher storefront windows with soldier mannequins lend an air of what once was.
But Porter stresses that the Freedom Museum continues to learn more with each family visit and new artifact.
“There have been many cathartic moments here, where people have discussed their service – particularly with their family – which is really good,” Porter said. “It’s an evolving story. This museum’s alive.”
