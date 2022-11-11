Just what does a veteran look like? Who are they? What did they do in the service? What do they do now?
You’re not going to find a single answer. That’s because veterans are just like the rest of the population – save for one thing: At some point in their lives, whether for a few years or a career, they served their country in the armed services.
They may have seen combat or been in a conflict, such as World War II, Korea, Vietnam or Afghanistan and Iraq. Those veterans deserve a special thanks.
However, many don’t fall into that classification. Rather, as I like to say, they stood guard and kept the peace. Serving here in the United States, or overseas, in places like Germany, Italy or Korea or aboard a ship. While the rest of us worked away at our jobs or attended school, they spent a bit of their young lives making sure we – the folks at home – and our country’s interests abroad were protected.
There is no sure way to tell who a veteran is and isn’t. I am a veteran, but not much about me sets me apart. Yes, I do put a premium on shined shoes and standing up straight. But, alas, the only piece of clothing that still fits me from my original uniform 38 years ago is my hat – or “cover,” as we say in the Navy. The rest has given way to time and too many home cooked meals. And a few beers.
However, veterans are all around us. My elementary school principal was a female Marine during World War II. She took a lot of the Corps with her into civilian life. Belvedere Elementary School didn’t have much of a discipline problem – not with “former” Sgt. Yeager in charge. We sure were lucky to have her
For many, military service was either something they had to do, by virtue of the draft, or something they chose to do for a part of their young lives. They did their duty and then went on with their lives. But, for a time, they weren’t serving their interests. They were standing guard or actively fighting on behalf of the rest of us. It’s these people, not just the decorated veterans, that we celebrate on Veterans Day. Or, as they might have said in World War II, the average GI Joes and Janes.
These seemingly ordinary folks, whose military service is long past, can surprise you. A minister I knew 40 years ago in Scotland, a World War II veteran, was a recipient of the Victoria Cross. For the British, that’s on a par with the Congressional Medal of Honor. He never missed a meal and smiled easily, and it was hard to imagine him fighting in the North African desert in 1940. But he did. The Rev. McPherson was a highly decorated vet. However, to his congregation, he was just their minister.
The same is true for all sorts of people. Some are even my students – going back to school after serving in the military. What’s more, this tradition of service goes back a long way. That notion of the citizen soldier going off to serve his country is nothing new. It began before our republic was formed and endures to this day.
A veteran can be your child’s teacher, your colleague at work, your friend, your parent or your grandparent. It could even be you. That’s what makes Veterans Day special. It celebrates something unique in the American character – that willingness to serve others and the needs of your country when you were asked or when you felt you were needed.
To which all of us should add a collective thank you. Thank you for all you did.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
