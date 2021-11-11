On Veterans Day, we thank our vets for serving their country. Whether that was guarding a radar station in Alaska during the Cold War, running a computer at Fort Meade in the 1970s, serving in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan or fighting in the world’s greatest conflagration, World War II.
Of course, we’re saying thank you to these men and women for giving up part of their lives to serve their country.
However, Veterans Day in this third decade of the 21st century, comes with a certain sadness, one that grows each passing year. That’s because we have almost said goodbye to the “Greatest Generation” – the men and women who survived the Depression and fought World War II.
It is a matter of statistics and mortality. Over 16 million Americans served during the war. That’s staggering. But only a little more than 1% are still with us. That’s somber but not sad. That’s because this is a recognition, a shout-out, if you will, for the remarkable accomplishments of these special Americans. Yes, their first accomplishment was winning the war, but the second was the contributions they made when they came home.
Almost everyone my age had a dad, an uncle or even a mom who served in World War II. They were our teachers, baseball coaches and bosses. My elementary school principal had been what they called during the war a “woman marine.” That school was a model of discipline and efficiency.
For others, younger than me, it’s their grandparents and great grandparents. Saying goodbye to them, as we have been doing for years now, has been extremely difficult. Just consider that their war ended 76 years ago. That’s now almost farther in the past for us than the Civil War was for them back in 1945.
They were remarkable. Hardened by war, they came home with a purpose, and they led in everything they did. They led in politics: John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, all World War II vets, became Presidents.
Veterans came home and started businesses by the tens of thousands, they went back to college or trade school by the hundreds of thousands on the GI Bill. They got married, raised kids on old-fashioned values tempered with a newfound tolerance many discovered during the war. The Civil Rights movement, operating in slow mode before the war, took on new momentum.
This generation led a technological revolution that would include atomic power, television, the space program, the transistor, satellites, microchips and the foundation of modern-day computing.
They became one of the most educated and productive workforces the world has ever known. As world leaders, no, they couldn’t keep the peace. There were hot wars and the Cold War, but this generation made sure there wasn’t a World War III.
Most of these veterans weren’t the slightest bit interested in memorials to their service. They were glad it was over and that they had their lives back. Years later, when they had turned gray, and their time in business and politics was nearing its close, they still didn’t want a national World War II Memorial. I heard this argument from an aging B-17 pilot: “We did our jobs. Leave the memorials to the boys who didn’t come back.”
It took decades before a national memorial became a reality and only when the generations that followed, those wishing to honor their parents and grandparents, passed the legislation, raised the money, and built the World War II memorial on the National Mall.
Alas, mortality is absolute. None of us escape it, and there will come a day like the one when the last surviving U.S. World War I veteran, Frank Buckles, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in 2010. That’s when goodbye really means goodbye.
Before that time comes, to all the “dog faces,” “GI’s,” “blue jackets,” “jar heads,” “flyboys” and a dozen other nicknames they used in World War II, thank you for everything you did. No matter what your job. You gave us our world. It was one of progress and hope. Pray, in our current trials, that we not forget your example.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.